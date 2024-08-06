No trace of missing city banker in Ayodhya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 5: There is no trace of missing Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB) branch manager Kashish Singh.

The 30-year-old woman was reported missing after a boat carrying tourists collided with another boat and capsized in the Sarayu river in Ayodhya on Friday evening. She was in the boat of tourists.

Kashish, a resident of Motinagar in Shillong, was posted as the branch manager of Mihmyntdu Branch in West Jaintia Hills. She was on leave since July 29 and holidaying with her family and friends in Uttar Pradesh.

Rana Lyngdoh, MRB regional manager who is in-charge of bank branches in East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, said the body of Kashish is yet to be retrieved. He said he was told that only her life jacket was recovered.

According to Lyngdoh, a colleague of Kashish posted at Shangpung had gone together but she did not board the boat as she cannot swim. She was at the riverbank when the mishap occurred.

Kashish had joined the MRB about two years ago. Her father and brother went to Ayodhya after the incident.

According to reports, there were altogether 10 people in the boat. Nine were rescued by divers.

“The incident occurred on Friday evening. Prima facie, it appears that the boat collided with another boat and capsized,” Ayodhya SSP Rajkaran Nayyar said on Monday.