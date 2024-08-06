Tuesday, August 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sohra MLA claims tourism hit after HNYF vigilantism

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 5: Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem on Monday confirmed reports that the tourist inflow in and around Sohra has declined since members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front checked tourists from Assam and sent many of them back in July.
Condemning the HNYF’s vigilantism, he said everyone needs to realise that most people in Sohra depend on tourism for a living.
“Reports received from homestays and tourist spots indicate there has been a drastic drop in the number of tourists over the past few days,” Mylliem said.
He said he urged Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to increase police patrolling in Sohra for the safety and security of the tourists.
The region’s Tourism stakeholders had sent a strong message to the pressure groups against bothering or intimidating the tourists again.
The HNYF’s way of protesting the delay in the implementation of the inner line permit and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by stopping tourists did not go down well with people in the state. Ten members of the group were arrested for harassing tourists.
Hotel bookings in Shillong and other tourist centres were cancelled by at least 30% following the vigilantism by the HNYF.
There has also been a backlash on social media platforms with people from Assam seeking the boycott of Meghalaya.
Earlier, fifteen organisations and traditional bodies under the banner of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) resolved to stand up against pressure groups affecting the livelihoods of the local people by intimidating, restricting the movement and threatening the security of tourists.
The leaders of these 15 organisations met Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to condemn the July 26 action by the HNYF members at Umtyngar.

