Progress in meeting with striking SSA employees

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 5: The Rationalisation Committee of Salaries for all Samagra Shiksha (non-academic) staff at the state, district, and block levels said the state government will give a written assurance to consider their demand for a salary hike.

The decision was taken during the second meeting of the committee on Monday.

The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association (AMSSANTSA) president Jennifer J Synrem told reporters after the meeting that they got a positive response from the committee constituted by the state government to consider their demands.

She said the discussion during Monday’s meeting was fruitful compared to the first meeting of the committee on August 2.

“The committee gave us a patient hearing to our grievances. I can say that 70% of our demands have been attended to. Now we are waiting for the remaining 30%. We are hopeful that it is going to materialise once we receive the assurance in writing,” Synrem said.

According to her, the government is currently examining and scrutinising their demands.

She said about 1,500 staff, including the non-teaching ones, are under the RMSA.

She replied to a query and said they decided to continue their sit-in at Madan Malki football ground.

Synrem said they take a call on suspending their stir once they get the written assurance from the state government to consider their demand.

Asked if they are sticking to their demand for an 80% salary hike, she said the modalities would need to be worked out to ensure no disparity.

“We will again meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the modalities. We want all the non-teaching staff to get maximum benefits from this salary hike,” the AMSSANTSA president said.

Meanwhile, the sit-in by the SSA non-teaching staff entered its sixth day on Monday.

The association on Friday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the meeting of the committee.

More than 1,200 non-teaching staff under the SSA has been staging the indefinite sit-in at Madan Malki ground after rejecting the state government’s decision to enhance their salary by only 25%.

The agitating employees are demanding an 80% pay hike plus 2% based on seniority and a 5% annual increment.