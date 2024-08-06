Verbal spat at Mawkyrwat CH sparks debate over conduct

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Aug 5: A heated argument between a doctor and a woman at the Emergency Room of Mawkyrwat Civil Hospital in South West Khasi Hills has prompted intervention from local pressure groups after a video of the incident went viral.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) intervened and facilitated a compromise between the two parties following the incident.

HANM South West Khasi Hills District president Lambokstar Marwein stated that their inquiry revealed the argument stemmed from the improper behaviour of the woman, who was seeking a check-up for her child and failed to follow the instructions of the doctors and nurses.

KSU Mawkyrwat Circle general secretary, Plosbor Kharjahrin, noted that the incident resulted from a lack of mutual respect between both parties. “This kind of incident should not have happened if there is respect for each other,” Kharjahrin said.

HYC South West Khasi Hills District general secretary, Pynskhem Kharjahrin, emphasised the difficulty in determining who was at fault as both parties blamed each other.

The pressure groups have collectively urged the public and hospital staff to maintain mutual respect and avoid harsh words to prevent similar incidents in the future.

They expressed satisfaction that both the doctor and the woman have agreed to compromise and move forward, acknowledging their mistakes.