Curbs on vehicle movement along Rajabala-Selsella-Garobadha road

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 5: Restriction has been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles that are currently using the Rajabala-Balachanda-Selsella-Garobadha road by West Garo Hills (WGH) Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani through an order issued on Sunday.

The order comes after a restriction on the movement of extremely heavy vehicles on the AMPT road en-route to export of stones from Bhutan to Bangladesh, were withdrawn after a weak bridge on the route was on the verge of collapse.

The Rajabala–Selsella–Garobadha route is already in a state of dilapidation with vehicles finding it extremely difficult to navigate even during fair weather. The movement of these heavy vehicles has only exacerbated the situation for those that use the route for their daily travel.

The new order states that all heavy vehicles have been restricted from plying on the Rajabala–Selsella–Garobadha road.

Further, the order added that all vehicles carrying load below 12 MT would be allowed to cross the damaged RCC bridge near Konachar on the AMPT road. The order added that all vehicles carrying over the 12 MT limit would have to unload the excess load upon reaching the damaged bridge, pass through, and then reload the cargo before proceeding.

The DC has asked all authorities to ensure compliance of the order and asked for information to be disseminated to the general public about the diversion routes.