Wednesday, August 7, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Situation may trigger influx, fears UDP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday said the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh can lead to an unprecedented influx and asked the government to seal the borders.
“The turmoil in Bangladesh is a concern. I hope our state government is alert to the situation that could lead to an unprecedented influx from across the border. I urge the government to seal the border and prevent any untoward incident,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.
The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh prompted the Meghalaya government and the Border Security Force (BSF) to step up security along the state’s 443-km-long international border.
Soon after reports emerged on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning, the Meghalaya government convened an emergent meeting. It was attended by top officials of the government and the BSF.
The state government decided to impose a night curfew along the international border up to 200 metres from the zero line.
According to government sources, no students from Meghalaya are stranded in Bangladesh. All of them were evacuated recently.
The Rangbah Shnongs of border areas have been requested to work with government agencies and provide timely information about any illegal entry from the Bangladesh side.
National People’s Party spokesperson and former Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on the border regions, particularly Mawsynram. The area shares a porous border with Bangladesh.
Shangpliang urged residents to be vigilant and monitor new entrants into the villages.
“My appeal to everyone residing along the border, particularly the Dorbar Shnongs, is to remain vigilant and keep tabs on any newcomer. There is a lot of panic about people chased out from Bangladesh trying to sneak into our border areas,” he said.
Shangpliang appreciated the state government’s decision to clamp a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew along the international border, hoping nothing untoward happens although the BSF and other security agencies are maintaining vigil.
He also said the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh has affected trade at the border haat in Balat. He hoped the situation in the adjoining country would be brought under control for normal trade to resume.

Previous article
Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh
Next article
Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh torched the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka...
MEGHALAYA

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh CAVE CONFLICT By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6:...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia...
MEGHALAYA

Shah assures strict vigil in border areas

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Shillong Lok Sabha member...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh...

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says...

Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam A...
Load more

Popular news

B’deshi rioters destroy bust of U Tirot Sing in Dhaka

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: The rioters in Bangladesh...

Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site, says...

Rakkam bats for asylum for Khasis, Garos, Jaintias from Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 6: Education Minister Rakkam A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img