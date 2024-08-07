Mawjymbuin worship ban invites threat from Assam

Tourist spot cannot be promoted as a religious site,

says Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh

CAVE CONFLICT

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 6: A Hindu group in Assam has threatened blockades on roads leading to Meghalaya to protest a ban by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong on Hindus from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin cave.

A popular destination for cavers, Mawjymbuin is about 60 km southwest of Shillong.

Satya Ranjan Borah, the president of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) told reporters in Guwahati on Tuesday that members of his organisation would block the highways at Jorabat, Paikan (Goalpara), and other places if the ban is not withdrawn.

“We are just reacting to their anti-Hindu action. If we have to initiate action, they will not get the time to even react,” he said, seeking answers from the Meghalaya government.

“Apart from withdrawing the ban, the government should make proper arrangements for the Hindu faithful to worship the Shivaling during the sacred month of Shravan,” the KSP leader said, blaming Christians and social organisations in Meghalaya for imposing the ban.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh backed the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong’s decision not to allow worshipping at the Mawjymbuin cave.

“The decision is logical and reasonable as the cave is a major tourist attraction. Allowing a particular religion to set up a place of worship can harm tourism in the area,” he told reporters.

“People from across the globe visit Mawjymbuin. A secular country like India cannot promote a place of worship in any tourist destination,” he said.

Lyngdoh, however, said the Dorbar Shnong or village council concerned is yet to inform the government about the ban. “We will take a call on what needs to be done if Dorbar Shnong decides to reach out to the government,” he added.

The Dorbar Shnong took the ban decision on August 1 after a Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage group planned to visit the site for worship on August 10 and 11.

The ruling National People’s Party endorsed the resolution adopted by the Mawsynram village council to prevent religious rituals at the Mawjymbuin cave. “Every NPP member is with the dorbar in this matter,” former MLA and party spokesperson, HM Shangpliang said.

“The cave cannot be converted into a place of worship,” he asserted.

Stating that the cave has been on Meghalaya’s tourist map for years and has been drawing visitors from around the world, he said the government has invested significantly in developing infrastructure and providing basic amenities for tourists.

“The development has contributed to the local economy and ensured livelihood for the villagers. As people of Mawsynram, one of the wettest places on earth, we are proud of Mawjymbuin and Krem Puri, considered the longest cave system,” Shangpliang said.

“The villagers are keen on developing tourism further and not converting the cave into a pilgrimage,” he said, insisting that the sentiments of the villagers should be respected and their decision should be supported.

The Hindu Yatra Pilgrimage group initially sought permission for worship from RM Kurbah, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills before approaching the Dorbar Shnong. The dorbar elders were annoyed that the group had bypassed them and reached out to them only after the DC refused permission.