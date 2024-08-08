CM to convene meeting on B’desh turmoil

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will soon chair a meeting to review the situation arising out of the political instability and violence in Bangladesh.

“We are waiting for the chief minister to return since he has an intention to take a very immersive review of the entire situation and how it impacts the economy and international trade,” Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on a sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday.

According to Lyngdoh, the security situation along the international border in the Meghalaya sector will also be discussed in the proposed meeting.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh who is also in-charge of Art and Culture department said that the state government is planning to install a grander and bigger bust of Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem in Bangladesh.

“We will plan how to move forward once things normalise in that country. The situation is still unfolding there. The country is in deep turmoil and we can only reach out to the new government once normalcy is restored,” he said while reacting to a question on whether the state government is planning to install a new bust of the Khasi freedom fighter at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka.

Rioters in Bangladesh had torched the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka and destroyed the bust of U Tirot Sing that was placed at the entrance of the building.

The memorial was inaugurated on February 16 as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.