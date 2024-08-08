Congress lines up issues for autumn session

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: The Opposition Congress is set to raise a host of pertinent issues including the long-pending demands for implementation of the ILP and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution during the upcoming five-day Autumn Session of the Assembly which will commence from August 23.

Opposition Leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh told reporters on Wednesday that the party will also raise the controversy over the NEET-UG examinations which jeopardised the hopes of many students of the state and the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as many BPL families in the state are yet to get the benefits of this central programme.

According to him, they would also impress upon the state government the need to protect the various catchment areas and water bodies. Lyngdoh said it would be futile to avail funds for water supply schemes if water sources and water bodies are drying up.

Among other issues, the Congress will push for the expansion of the Shillong Airport at Umroi and the speedy completion of the vital Shillong Western Bypass project to ease the traffic congestion in the capital city.