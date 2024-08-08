Conrad launches CM Farm+ to boost high value crop cultivation

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Aug 7: To boost the cultivation and production of high value crops, Meghalaya on Wednesday launched the Chief Minister Farm Plus (CM Farm+) Programme.

It was launched by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at Nongpoh.

“In our endeavour to promote high-value crops and double farmers’ income, the CM FARM+ initiative has been launched in the state. As part of this flagship programme, I engaged with the farmers of the Nongpoh area in Ri-Bhoi and handed over plantation materials to the beneficiaries,” Sangma wrote on his Facebook page.

“Through this programme, the farmers of the state will receive support, aid for high value crop farming and training on best farming practices and knowledge transfer on agricultural production,” he further said.

Speaking at the event at Nongpoh earlier in the day, he emphasised the state government’s commitment to uplifting farmers who make up 70% of the state’s population.

He highlighted the government’s achievements over the past six years, noting that more than 150,000 households have benefited from various mission-mode programmes, including Turmeric Mission, Ginger Mission, Floriculture Mission, Mushroom Mission, and Spice Mission.

“This new programme, CM Farm+, is another step to support our farmers,” Sangma said.

“We have realised that our farmers often face challenges in obtaining quality seeds in a timely manner. This programme aims to address that issue by ensuring that farmers receive the seeds when they need them,” he added.

The CM outlined the programme’s ambitious goals, which include cultivating 10,000 hectares of land with crops such as black pepper, cinnamon, cashew, pineapple, coffee and cocoa. The government has allocated around Rs 300 crore for this initiative, with plans to distribute seeds to farmers on a village-wise basis.

This approach aims to create a cohesive agricultural community within each village, facilitating better collaboration and ensuring a sufficient quantity of produce for buyers.

Sangma stressed the long-term vision, aiming for sustained benefits for farmers. The programme will be rolled out over the next three to five years, with potential expansion based on its success.

Sangma announced the government’s plans to lay the foundation stone for a ginger processing plant in Bhoirymbong and invited local farmers and leaders to suggest other agricultural products and projects which could benefit their communities.

The CM FARM+ is an initiative to promote expansion and productivity enhancement of high-value and long-gestation crops, leveraging the climatic advantage of Meghalaya. Farmers will be supported with quality planting material, farm inputs, and cash support for area expansion and increasing production of the high-value crops.

The event concluded with the distribution of saplings and materials to farmers, marking the first step in what the government hopes will be a transformative journey for Meghalaya’s agricultural sector.

The programme was also attended by Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, local MLA Mayralborn Syiem, Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, other officials and farmers of the district.