Paul dismisses Assam group’s threat

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 7: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday dismissed the road blockade threat issued by a Hindu group from Assam against the decision of the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong to impose a ban on Hindus from offering prayers at the Mawjymbuin Cave.

Stating that there are radicals in every group, religion and society, Lyngdoh said, “These are people who speak without thinking and we are not surprised by their reaction. The fact of the matter is that you cannot have a cave dedicated to the performance of the ritual of one only religion.”

He pointed out that a lot of visitors come to Meghalaya to visit the Laitumkhrah Cathedral but the Church does not say that the Cathedral should only be visited by Catholics.

It may be mentioned that Satya Ranjan Borah, the president of Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) told reporters in Guwahati on Tuesday that members of his organisation would block the highways at Jorabat, Paikan (Goalpara), and other places if the ban is not withdrawn.

“We are just reacting to their anti-Hindu action. If we have to initiate action, they will not get the time to even react,” he said, seeking answers from the Meghalaya government.

“Apart from withdrawing the ban, the government should make proper arrangements for the Hindu faithful to worship the Shivaling during the sacred month of Shravan,” the KSP leader said, blaming Christians and social organisations in Meghalaya for imposing the ban.

Meanwhile, the Tour Guides Association of Meghalaya (TGAM) has supported the restrictions imposed by the Dorbar Shnong at Mawjymbuin Cave, a popular tourist spot in Mawsynram.

In a letter to the Rangbah Shnong and Secretary Shnong, TGAM said the association backs the restriction against religious rites being performed at the cave due to the resulting pollution and littering.

It emphasised that the cave is a tourist destination and should be respected as such. He also warned against outside interference from Assam on this matter, stressing that the association will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the local regulations.

However, TGAM welcomed tourists to the region and urged them to respect the law of the land and the village.