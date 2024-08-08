Thursday, August 8, 2024
Police in Hyderabad on alert to stop illegal immigrants from Bangladesh

Hyderabad, Aug 8: Police in Greater Hyderabad are on the alert to check the possible arrival of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants following unrest in the neighbouring country. Police personnel were thoroughly checking trains arriving from Kolkata to thwart any attempt by Bangladeshis to enter the city.

Following an alert sounded by the intelligence agencies, police were checking trains reaching Secunderabad and Nampally railway stations. Police teams were also conducting checks in parts of the city where illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested earlier.

Police from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates were on alert in areas like Balapur, Katedan, Mailardevpally, Falaknuma and Pahadai Shareef. Residents have been advised to inform police about the presence of suspicious individuals in their neighbourhood. Sources said few suspects were rounded up for questioning.

In the past, Rohingyas and some Bangladeshis were found to have settled down in these areas. They were working as vendors or as workers in industries or the construction sector. Some of them were allegedly travelling illegally to Bangladesh and coming back. In February, five minors from Bangladesh were rescued by police under ‘Operation Muskan’ in Khammam town of Telangana.

The children were sent back to their country with the help of an NGO. Four Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for illegally staying in Khammam. Two of them had allegedly obtained passports, Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID cards using fake credentials. Recently, four Bangladeshis, including a minor, were caught in Secunderabad.

They told police that they had come to visit their relatives living in Chandrayangutta, However, the alleged illegal immigrants escaped before police could trace them. Some of the illegal immigrants have reportedly become agents helping others from Bangladesh with illegally entering India.

Each individual is said to be paying Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 for illegally entering India and reaching Hyderabad. Hyderabad Airport was also found to have become a safe passage to Gulf countries for Bangladeshi illegal immigrants. In February this year, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a Bangladeshi national with a fake passport and Aadhaar card. Two similar cases were reported last year.

In all three cases, the accused had entered India via Tripura. Following the large-scale violence and collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, many people from the neighbouring country are reported to be Border Security Force (BSF) is already on alert on the border to prevent any infiltration.

Hundreds of Bangladeshis had on Wednesday gathered at the international border with India in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, seeking to cross over. They claimed that they were under attack in their country. However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) later took them back.

IANS

