Thursday, August 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS of a rainy day from the sets of ‘The Bluff’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 8:  Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas experienced a full spectrum of events on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’.

 

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a short video from the sets of the film which shows the drizzling. Priyanka says in the video: “It’s a rainy day on ‘The Bluff’. But, we don’t stop. Rain rain, go away, we want to play.”

 

The video shows huge blue screens with track marks mounted on the sets for VFX purposes. The actress geo-tagged the location of Gold Coast in Queensland.

 

Earlier, PC had shared several pictures from the sets of ‘The Bluff’ in which she was seen drenched in blood and bruises courtesy the realistic makeup and prosthetics. In one of the videos, PC asks her makeup artiste how she creates burnt hair, to which the latter responds by crushing breakfast cereals and sprinkling over her hair.

 

She wrote in the caption: “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff Last week of filming! PS: fyi for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all makeup. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make-believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.”

 

The actress has wrapped up the filming for the movie and often shares the archival pictures and videos from the film’s sets.

 

Talking about ‘The Bluff’, the movie is a swashbuckler drama, co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini with Flowers also directing. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.

 

The film is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century and sees Priyanka in the role of a former pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up with her. (IANS)

Previous article
Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya to reportedly get engaged on Thursday
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

High-level ECI team to visit J&K today to review Assembly polls preparedness

Shillong, August 8: A high-level team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner...
Technology

Over 1.73 lakh panchayats using UPI for digital payments: Union Minister

Shillong, August 8:  As the unified payments interface (UPI) technology continues to empower millions of users, more than...
Health

Homemade recipes for liver detoxification unscientific: IMA

Shillong, August 8: Homemade recipes claimed on social media to be liver detoxifiers have no scientific validity, said...
Business

Four carmakers to recall over 1.72 lakh vehicles for faulty parts

Shillong, August 8: BMW Korea, Hyundai Motor and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 172,000 vehicles...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High-level ECI team to visit J&K today to review Assembly polls preparedness

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 8: A high-level team of the Election...

Over 1.73 lakh panchayats using UPI for digital payments: Union Minister

Technology 0
Shillong, August 8:  As the unified payments interface (UPI)...

Homemade recipes for liver detoxification unscientific: IMA

Health 0
Shillong, August 8: Homemade recipes claimed on social media...
Load more

Popular news

High-level ECI team to visit J&K today to review Assembly polls preparedness

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 8: A high-level team of the Election...

Over 1.73 lakh panchayats using UPI for digital payments: Union Minister

Technology 0
Shillong, August 8:  As the unified payments interface (UPI)...

Homemade recipes for liver detoxification unscientific: IMA

Health 0
Shillong, August 8: Homemade recipes claimed on social media...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img