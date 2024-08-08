Thursday, August 8, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya to reportedly get engaged on Thursday

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 8: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly get engaged in Hyderabad on Thursday.

 

On Thursday, the couple’s ceremony will be held in Hyderabad, as per a report by The Great Andhra.

 

A source confirmed to the portal that Chaitanya’s father and star Nagarjuna will be sharing the news on social media about their wedding. The engagement pictures will be out anytime after Friday.

 

As per the source, the couple “are going to get married very soon, and, first, they are going to get engaged on Thursday,”

 

It was in 2022, when rumours about the actors dating made the rounds on social media after they were spotted at a restaurant in London. Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were seen vacationing in Europe.

 

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, and in 2021, the two announced their separation via a post on social media. The actor is known for his work in films such as “Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo”, “Preman”, “Josh” and the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

 

Naga Chaitanya has shared screen space with his former wife in movies such as “Ye Maaya Chesave”, “Manam”, “Majili” and “Autonagar Surya”.

 

Sobhita made a name for herself with her work in various films and web-shows. Born in Andhra Pradesh, the actress’ notable work includes “Ramanujan”, “Raman Raghav 2.0”, “Bard Of Blood”, “Made In Heaven”, “Ghost Stories”, “Kaalakaandi”, “Chef”, “Ponniyin Selvan” and “The Night Manager”. She was last seen in “Monkey Man”, an action thriller, by Dev Patel. (IANS)

