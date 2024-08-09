98 villages in NGH TB-free

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Aug 8: As many as 98 villages under North Garo Hills district were felicitated as TB-free villages at a programme organised by the District Tuberculosis Officer, Williamnagar at Mendipathar multipurpose cooperative hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Thursday.

The villages were identified based upon the six indicators outlined under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) to eliminate the disease and become TB-free by 2025.

The 98 villages from 11 PHCs of North Garo Hills district were awarded certificates and bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi commemorating the vision of Mahatma Gandhi towards healthy villages.

It was informed during the programme that these villages who maintained TB-free status for two years will receive silver Mahatma Gandhi statue and gold statue for subsequently maintaining TB-free status for the next three years.

Speaking as the chief guest during the occasion, NGH’s Deputy Commissioner AK Singh lauded the health department and the concern stakeholders for their involvement towards elimination of tuberculosis. He exhorted the need for concerted efforts of the health workers and the community for the overall achievement of a TB free village status.

District Tuberculosis Officer for East and North Garo Hills, Dr Chrissie Pearly M Sangma highlighted the six indicators for TB-free village status.

Ni-kshay mitras or donors under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana were also felicitated for voluntarily providing financial support for TB patients.