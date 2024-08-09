Crime Update

Scam bid

A resident of North Garo Hills lodged a complaint that on July 23, 2024, he received an anonymous phone call, wherein the caller claimed to be from Telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) and informed him that his phone number linked with his Aadhaar card had been used in various money laundering and illegal activities. Later, the caller transferred the phone call to an individual who claimed to be a police officer from Alambagh Police Station, Lucknow (UP), who also threatened to arrest him and convinced him to share his Aadhaar Card details. However, later the complaint found that the caller were scammers.

Vehicle finance conundrum

A woman from a locality in Shillong lodged a complaint that on October 19, 2016, she purchased a vehicle (ML-05P-3863) from Highland Toyota through finance from Shriram Commercial Vehicle Finance and paid an EMI amount of Rs 27,339 from October 20, 2016. However, since she was unable to continue payment of EMI, she surrendered the vehicle to Shriram Commercial Vehicle Finance, but the company failed to return her documents as assured. The complainant further alleged that the company is still utilising the vehicle in her name. Later, Balbir Kumar (guarantor) demanded her valuable documents including pension passbook, bank account, connected SIM card and EPIC, on the ground that he faced financial loss by standing as her guarantor, to which she complied. In the month of November, 2023, she found that Rs 14,000 per month was being debited from her bank account to Balbir Kumar for nine months, without her consent and on enquiry about the matter, one Niten, employee of the Shriram Commercial Vehicle Finance sent a money receipt amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh, one No Objection Certificate (NOC) and one No Dues Certificate (NDC) with seal and signature of the finance company through WhatsApp. However, the complainant suspected that the money receipt is fake and also suspected that Balbir Kumar, in connivance with some agents of Shriram Commercial Vehicle Finance deceived her.

Borrowed vehicle unreturned

Amit Paul lodged a complaint that on June 23, 2024, one Anup Mallick borrowed his Maruti Swift car (ML-05AC-9543) for travelling to Guwahati, Assam and failed to return the same, despite several reminders. Later, the complainant learnt that Anup Mallick had sold his vehicle in Manipur.

Payment defaulter

Mikeade Kharnongbak of Mawpat Circle-2, Shillong, proprietor of Sumer-Z Caterer, lodged a complaint that one Lalambha Makri failed to return the gas burner which he rented from her shop on August 1 and also failed to pay the rent amounting to Rs 16,520.

Break-in

Debojit Dey lodged a complaint that on August 3, miscreant(s) broke into his residence at Jail Road, Shillong, and stole gold ornaments and bronze utensils.

Theft

Wanskhemmlang K Shilot lodged a complaint that on July 24, he learnt that miscreant(s) stole three remote radio units valued around Rs 4.5 lakh from Laitkyrhong village in East Khasi Hills.

Islife Malang lodged a complaint that on March 20, 2024, around 8.40 am, miscreant(s) stole materials valued around Rs 2,24,372 from a mobile tower at Mustem village in West Jaintia Hills.