Friday, August 9, 2024
spot_img
Business

PhonePe launches pre-approved term life insurance

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 9: PhonePe on Friday announced the launch of a ‘pre-approved term life insurance’ feature on its platform.

 

The feature aims to make insurance coverage more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians by waiving the requirement for proof of income at the time of policy purchase.

 

With this launch, PhonePe ushers a new era of financial inclusion in India by making insurance products inclusive with the added advantage of quick and convenient access to life insurance coverage, without requiring extensive income verification.

 

The company has partnered with leading insurers to enable this feature on its platform. This partnership also supports insurance providers to now serve more users, specifically over 30 million individuals, who previously could not avail of term insurance due to the lack of income proof.

 

Millions of PhonePe users including merchants, self-employed individuals, gig workers, and many more user groups who don’t have formal proof of salary or income, can now avail of term insurance products seamlessly on the PhonePe platform. In fact, the company is focused on scaling up this offer tremendously and expanding its reach to make it accessible to up to 50 million users by later this year.

 

“We are excited to announce the launch of the ‘pre-approved sum assured (PASA)’ feature on our platform. This launch is aimed at bringing the previously under-served customers into the term life insurance net by making the products more accessible and affordable to Indians across various socio-economic strata,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance Broking Services.

 

“By partnering with industry leaders and collaborating with them deeply we are able to simplify user experience and deliver tailor-made offerings that are industry-leading and solving for specific cohorts in an inclusive manner. Our mission is to drive insurance adoption in the country by making the insurance buying process simple, easy, and affordable for all,” Gupta added.

 

PhonePe, based on the underwriting principles of its insurance partners, identifies a user base for whom the pre-approved term insurance process can be enabled. The company has worked on these indicators collaboratively with the insurance providers to empower users while complying with underwriting principles set by the regulators. (IANS)

Previous article
Stock Market Today: Sensex trades higher on strong global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak has developed a mobile phone application for all stakeholders...
NATIONAL

Paris Olympics: ‘First time since 2016, Arshad has won against me’, says Neeraj Chopra

Paris, Aug 9: After taking the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, finishing...
NATIONAL

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful tool to curb disparities, and it creates institutions and...
NATIONAL

‘In the matter of liberty, every day counts’, SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 9:  In a major relief to jailed AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Environment 0
Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak...

Paris Olympics: ‘First time since 2016, Arshad has won against me’, says Neeraj Chopra

NATIONAL 0
Paris, Aug 9: After taking the silver medal in...

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful...
Load more

Popular news

Assam NGO develops App to mitigate human-elephant conflict

Environment 0
Guwahati, August 9:   Assam-based biodiversity conservation non-profit organization Aaranyak...

Paris Olympics: ‘First time since 2016, Arshad has won against me’, says Neeraj Chopra

NATIONAL 0
Paris, Aug 9: After taking the silver medal in...

Constitution powerful tool to curb inequalities: CJI Chandrachud at 13th JGU Convocation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 9:  The Constitution is a powerful...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img