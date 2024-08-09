Friday, August 9, 2024
Business

TRAI releases consultation paper on audit-related provisions of telecom regulations

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 9: In a bid to create a fair and equitable environment for all stakeholders, the government on Friday introduced the consultation paper on audit-related provisions of telecommunication regulations.

 

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued the paper on ‘Audit related provisions of Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual’.

 

According to the telecom regulatory body, Interconnection Regulation establish a trust-based system through third-party auditors to balance the diverse interests of various service providers, including broadcasters and distributors, while keeping the consumers at the forefront.

 

“Independent Audit is one of the core principles of Interconnection Regulations. In this regard, some stakeholders have opined that certain amendments are required in the audit related provisions in the Interconnection Regulation 2017,” said the TRAI.

 

Among the broad issues dealt in the consultation paper are amendments required in audit-related provisions in ‘Interconnection Regulation 2017’ (as amended); amendments to audit manual and enabling provisions for infrastructure sharing in ‘Interconnection Regulation 2017 and Audit Manual’.

 

The TRAI said that comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by September 9 and counter comments, if any, may be submitted by September 20.

 

In June, TRAI released recommendations on inputs for the formulation of ‘National Broadcasting Policy-2024’ to establish a robust broadcasting ecosystem. The policy aims to target a broad roadmap for 10 years with a special focus on the next 5 years.

 

According to the regulatory body, the policy envisages to establish a robust broadcasting ecosystem by enabling growth-oriented policies and regulations through data-driven governance.

 

The broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy, according to the government. (IANS)

Previous article
PhonePe launches pre-approved term life insurance
