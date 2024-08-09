Friday, August 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Thakur slams Cong for silence on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 9: BJP Lok Sabha MP, Anurag Thakur on Friday strongly criticised the Congress party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi while speaking on the situation in Bangladesh in the House.

Raising the issue during Lok Sabha proceedings, the former Union Minister said, “We are all concerned about the recent crisis in Bangladesh.” Anurag Thakur added, “PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the leader of Bangladesh’s interim government in a post on X and also said that the safety and peace of Hindu (and other minority communities) in Bangladesh should be ensured along with their security and development.”

“LoP Rahul Gandhi and the National President of the Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the chief adviser in the interim government of Bangladesh on X but unfortunately the safety of Hindus was not mentioned in it”, he added.

The former Union Minister accused the Congress saying, “After all, what is the compulsion that these people could not even talk about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh? Congress and Rahul Gandhi are concerned about Gaza but remain silent on the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh.”

As Anurag Thakur made this allegation in the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs stood up and started protesting. Recently Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary of the Congress party while reacting to Gaza’s situation posted on X, “It is no longer enough to speak up for the civilians and thousands of innocent children who are being wiped out day after day by the horrific genocide taking place in Gaza.

“It is the moral responsibility of every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government’s genocidal actions and force them to stop. Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality.” –

IANS

BSF Mahila Praharis foil smuggling bid along India-B'desh border in Tripura
'Beneficiaries being denied dues without Aadhar in SGH'
