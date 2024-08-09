Friday, August 9, 2024
‘Beneficiaries being denied dues without Aadhar in SGH’

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Aug 9: Social activist from South Garo Hills Greneth M Sangma on Friday, raised with the South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the issue of denial of benefits to beneficiaries, by different departments without the provision of Aadhar numbers, despite Meghalaya being one of the states to be exempted from Aadhar requirements.

In his complaint to the deputy commissioner submitted on the same day, Greneth alleged that this was happening in connection with Job Card issuance, School Admissions and opening of bank accounts besides others.

“This indirect coercion is in contravention of the SC ruling and the Aadhar Act which exempts Meghalaya, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir from Aadhar requirements,” Greneth stated, in the complaint.

Greneth also made an appeal to the Deputy Commissioner to circulate guidelines to all concerned departments and authorities in the district stating, ‘Aadhar is not mandatory in Meghalaya, residents cannot be denied benefits or service for lack of Aadhar and alternate means of identification should be accepted as per the relevant notifications’.

 

