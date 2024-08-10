Border issues: Assam, Mizoram govts ink joint statement

Guwahati, August 10: Assam and Mizoram have agreed to address the longstanding inter-state border issues amicably by signing another joint statement in Aizawl on Friday.

In a significant step towards finding mutually acceptable solutions to the border disputes between the two states, a delegation from Assam, led by border protection and development department minister Atul Bora met Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga and minister of land, revenue and settlement B Lalchhanzova at the State Guest House in Aizawl.

After the meeting, a joint statement, signed between the two states, reaffirmed that the “goodwill mission” between the two governments was to take forward the firm commitment and initiative made in the chief minister-level meeting on February 9, 2024 for resolution of the inter-state boundary dispute in an atmosphere of understanding and goodwill between the two states.

According to the statement, both states resolved to continue promoting and maintaining peace and harmony besides preventing any untoward incidents along the inter-state border.

“Joint cultural and sports festivals may be organised at frequent intervals by concerned administrative authorities of the inter-state border districts of Mizoram and Assam to start before January 31, 2025,” the statement read.

Both the states reaffirmed the decisions of the joint statements of all the previous meetings to arrive at an amicable resolution on the vexed border issues. It was decided that all pending discussions and decisions would be made on the issue and other connected matters would be taken up by officials of both the state governments. This would be followed by a series of meetings to be held at venues decided by both officials.

It was further decided that the next ministerial-level meeting will take place in Guwahati before March 31, 2025.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue a sustained zero tolerance policy against transportation of smuggled areca nuts from other countries.

“DCs and SPs of both states shall continue to have regular meetings to promote peace and harmony along the inter-state border. Such meetings may be held virtually every month and in person every six months,” the joint statement read.

The delegations further agreed that the cooperation of the people living on both sides of the states was extremely crucial for peaceful solution of border disputes.

“The general public and all stakeholders are expected to bring any differences on border issues to the appropriate authorities without taking law into their own hands,” it read.