Big B says ‘KBC 16’ celebrates knowledge as a leveller

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Aug 10: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host the 16th season of the quiz-based reality television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has called knowledge as a leveller in the new season of the show.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ is set to premiere on August 12, and will feature the contestant fighting a battle of wits and knowledge to bag the prize money. The show, this time around, has many new elements. This season will feature a new segment called the ‘Super Sawaal’.

This special segment, appearing after the fifth question, allows contestants to double their prize money without lifelines, adding a high-stakes twist to the game. Talking about the show, Big B said in a statement, “‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) is more than just a game show; it’s a shared journey of dreams and aspirations, with millions of viewers rooting for the contestants on the hot seat.

Hosting KBC keeps me connected to my fans whom I consider my extended family.” He further mentioned that meeting contestants from all walks of life, each with unique stories of resilience, filled with trials and tribulations, yet always smiling and dreaming big, deeply moves and inspires him.

“Season 16, reflecting the spirit of modern India, continues to celebrate knowledge as a leveller and we hope to offer viewers an even more enriching and thrilling viewing experience,” he added. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one of the iconic shows of India, and helped Big B bounce back to stardom after his production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited plunged into debt. To pay off the creditors, Big B took to the medium of television with ‘KBC’ in 2000.

The Indian audience gave an overwhelming response to Big B in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ which is based on the UK show ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Another of Bollywood’s biggest icons, Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season of the show after two successful seasons hosted by Amitabh Bachchan but, SRK could not repeat the magic of Big B despite his unparalleled charm.

Big B returned to the show with its 4th season and has been hosting it since 2010. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

