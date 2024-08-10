Saturday, August 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Paul urges society leaders to speak up against negative, toxic discourse

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Tourism Minister Paul Ly,ngdoh on Friday urged upon leaders of the society to speak up against the negative and toxic discourse which is taking place all in the name of “Ri (country) and Jaitbynriew (community)”.
“I have chosen to speak out at all times. I think we have arrived at a point of time where people need to speak out against the negative things which are currently going on in the state,” Lyngdoh, who is also the Social Welfare Minister, said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Half Way Home Rehabilitation for Persons Living with Mental Illness at Saw Mer, Upper Shillong.
Referring to the recent incident where tourists en route Sohra and Dawki were intercepted, Lyngdoh revealed that tourism has taken a big hit.
He said during his interaction with hoteliers and homestay owners, he was informed that there had been a drastic fall in the arrival of tourists in Meghalaya following the incident.
The tourism minister lamented how such people, claiming to represent the interest of the society, are also directly responsible for the loss of revenue and loss of livelihood of thousands.
“Today, when we meet here, I think we need to ponder a thousand times before we embark on any steps because one way or the other, whatever we do impacts the society whether positively or negatively,” Lyngdoh said.
He also revealed that the turmoil in Bangladesh has affected the traders, transporters, vehicles owners and drivers from Meghalaya, who are involved in trading with Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, he said that the launch of the halfway home and the ambulance service will help upscale the services of the Social Welfare department.
It may be mentioned a total of 25 women, who are mentally challenged, are inmates of this rehabilitation centre and are being treated before being sent back to their families.

Previous article
‘State govt commits to support farmers’
Next article
HYC demands relocation of OST centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based Hindu group, over...
MEGHALAYA

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the state government to identify and secure...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS, will organise a blood donation camp from 9:30 am...
MEGHALAYA

HYC demands relocation of OST centre

Shillong, Aug 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Friday urged the Health department to relocate the Oral...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

Popular news

Assam group backs worship ban, flays ‘blockade’ threat

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: Following the recent “blockade” threat by...

BJP wants security bolstered along unfenced portions of Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
The Naga Elders Forum Shillong, in collaboration with NEIGRIHMS,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img