Paul urges society leaders to speak up against negative, toxic discourse

SHILLONG, Aug 9: Tourism Minister Paul Ly,ngdoh on Friday urged upon leaders of the society to speak up against the negative and toxic discourse which is taking place all in the name of “Ri (country) and Jaitbynriew (community)”.

“I have chosen to speak out at all times. I think we have arrived at a point of time where people need to speak out against the negative things which are currently going on in the state,” Lyngdoh, who is also the Social Welfare Minister, said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Half Way Home Rehabilitation for Persons Living with Mental Illness at Saw Mer, Upper Shillong.

Referring to the recent incident where tourists en route Sohra and Dawki were intercepted, Lyngdoh revealed that tourism has taken a big hit.

He said during his interaction with hoteliers and homestay owners, he was informed that there had been a drastic fall in the arrival of tourists in Meghalaya following the incident.

The tourism minister lamented how such people, claiming to represent the interest of the society, are also directly responsible for the loss of revenue and loss of livelihood of thousands.

“Today, when we meet here, I think we need to ponder a thousand times before we embark on any steps because one way or the other, whatever we do impacts the society whether positively or negatively,” Lyngdoh said.

He also revealed that the turmoil in Bangladesh has affected the traders, transporters, vehicles owners and drivers from Meghalaya, who are involved in trading with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, he said that the launch of the halfway home and the ambulance service will help upscale the services of the Social Welfare department.

It may be mentioned a total of 25 women, who are mentally challenged, are inmates of this rehabilitation centre and are being treated before being sent back to their families.