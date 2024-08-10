Saturday, August 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘State govt commits to support farmers’

Nongpoh, Aug 9: To bolster the region’s agricultural infrastructure, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Organic Spice Industrial Unit (Prime Hub) of the Eastern Ri Bhoi Organic Farmer Producer Company Ltd at Umsli, Bhoirymbong on Friday, and an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned for the project.
While addressing the gathering, the chief minister congratulated the farmers and the organisation for reaching the significant milestone, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to supporting farmer organisations and cooperative societies across Meghalaya.
He highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives in food processing and value addition, mentioning several food processing units that have been established in South Garo Hills, Ri Bhoi, Laskein in Jaintia Hills, and Thikrikilla, collectively supporting over 10,000 farmers each.
The chief minister announced that the state government would mobilize Rs 15 crore to support the construction of the organic spice industrial unit.
‘Rs 12 crores will be directly provided by the government, while the remaining amount will be secured through bank loans’, he said.
The project is expected to significantly benefit farmers in the region by providing them with better market access for their produce, including ginger and turmeric.
Sangma urged the organisation overseeing the unit to prioritize the interests of the farmers, assuring them of the government’s support in overcoming challenges related to quality, working capital, and storage.
He emphasized the strategic importance of the Bhoirymbong and Umroi constituency areas, particularly due to their proximity to the airport, which positions them as a future key logistical hub for Meghalaya.
He acknowledged the efforts of MLA Damanbait Lamare, in advocating for the establishment of the processing unit.
The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Umroi MLA Damanbait Lamare, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi Abhilash Banranwal, and other officials.

