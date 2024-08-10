Saturday, August 10, 2024
Thai cuisine popular in India: Deputy Commerce Minister reviews market success during BIMSTEC 2024

New Delhi, Aug 10:  Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Commerce Suchart Chomklin and his delegation visited a high-end supermarket in New Delhi after attending the BIMSTEC Business Summit 2024, to see the popularity of Thai culinary products among Indians. They also intend to explore more opportunities in the Indian market.

The delegation found that traditional Thai ingredients like mangosteen, longan, coconut, galangal, and lemongrass are among the top sellers. A special section dedicated to Thai seasonings featuring items such as seasoning sauce, fish sauce, and chilli sauce, as well as ready-to-cook products, such as tom yum paste, panaeng paste, and green curry paste, as informed Thailand’s Government PR Department on X.

In the first six months of this year, the total trade value between Thailand and India was $8,158.65 million. Within that number, Thailand imported from India to the amount of $2,761.65 million, and Thai exports to India were of $5,397 million. Major Thai exports include chemicals, plastic pallets, finished oil products, gems and jewellery, iron and steel, machinery, automobiles and parts, and air-conditioners and parts, Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, in association with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), hosted the first BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Business Summit in New Delhi from Tuesday to Thursday (August 6 to 8).

Several Ministers of the BIMSTEC Member States from the ambit of Trade, Commerce and Industry, as well as Energy, along with high-ranking Government officials, policymakers, entrepreneurs and industry associations, participated in the event. India attaches great importance to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, which links five countries from South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India &amp; Sri Lanka) and two from Southeast Asia (Myanmar &amp; Thailand).

IANS

