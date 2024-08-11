Sunday, August 11, 2024
Blast at former Manipur MLA’s home; wife killed

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 11:  A former MLA’s wife was killed in a blast at Ekou Mullam in Manipur’s tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district on Sunday, police officials said.

 

Police said that the explosion seriously injured Charubala Haokip (59) wife of a former MLA Yamthong Haokip (64) and she was immediately taken to the Community Health Center at Saikul, where she succumbed to her injuries.

 

The blast happened when the victim was burning waste in her residential complex.

 

Haokip (MLA from 2017-2022) was also in his house when the explosion took place but he was not injured in the blast.

 

Charubala belongs to the Meitei community while Yamthong is from the Kuki-Zo community.

 

Police officials quoting the local people said that a locally made Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had been placed among waste material at the house which exploded due to waste burn.

 

Police said that they are probing the incident.

 

The victim’s husband Yamthong Haokip, in a letter to the Officer-in-charge of the Saikul Police Station, demanded a probe of the incident.

 

“While cleaning the house, and compound, my wife was hit by an explosive item, most likely suspected to be the bomb while burning waste items. Due to her injury from the explosion and excessive bleeding, my wife has succumbed to her injury,” the former MLA said in his letter.

 

Local people said that the motive behind the bomb blast remains unclear, though police investigations are ongoing.

 

Locals suspect that existing land disputes could have been a factor.

 

The police have completed Charubala’s postmortem, allowing the family to proceed with her last rites.

 

In her death, Charubala inadvertently bridged the divide between the warring Meitei and Kuki, if only for a moment, reminding all of the shared humanity that persists even in the darkest times. (IANS)

