USTM has a recognised green campus: Varsity authority

Guwahati, August 11: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in reaction to the allegation that hill-cutting within its campus has compounded the problem of flash floods on Jorabat-Khanapara stretch on the national highway has clarified its stand through a statement issued here today.

The statement issued by the university authority goes like: “The USTM is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited University ranked amongst the top 200 national universities and is a recognised Green Campus, which is also one of the priorities of NAAC, being a body of the Ministry of Education, Govt of India.

“We have taken initiatives implementing Green Technologies and Green Installations like Water Treatment & Recycling, Water Harvesting, Ground Water Recharging, Effluent Treatment Plant, Solid Waste Treatment Plant, Solar Power Generation and many more.

“We have 5 big Natural Water Reservoirs where the maximum rainwater of the campus is reserved. Every year we invest hugely in Afforestation drives and Enhancing Green Cover by planting trees within and around the campus. We have intelligently preserved the Flora and Fauna of the area and scientifically managed the Green initiatives on the Campus.

“USTM campus area in the satellite map image shown in media is only a small part of the Baridua Area till Jorabat in Ri-Bhoi district which has largely developed on both sides of the G. S. Road. USTM campus contributes maybe a miniscule portion of the total water that flows down the Killing Road through the various drains to the G. S. Road on both sides of the road. The campus infrastructure expansions have all requisite permissions from the Govt of Meghalaya. Almost 6000 students are studying and 1500 faculty & employees are working at USTM from across North East States with a considerable share from Assam that being the largest of N E States.

“The news of USTM campus being a key reason of Guwahati Flash Floods, which is making rounds in the media these days, seems to be erroneously concluded. Even after thorough investigation by the departmental experts and authorities, it has not substantiated any such situation in USTM Campus leading to such a conclusion.

“The ongoing medical project, in association with Govt of Meghalaya, is being guided by the Mumbai based M/s HOSMAC India Pvt. Ltd., & M/s Satsangi Associates, New Delhi who are the consultants. The design guidance has also been reviewed by IIT & NIT Experts.

“USTM has been working in the field of education since 2011 to achieve educational excellence focusing the Rural India. More than 20% of the students from under-privileged background are availing free education. More than 57% of the students are female thus furthering the cause of Education of Girl Child.

“The campus has been graced by more than 700 Vice Chancellors, two Former Presidents of the country namely Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam and Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of UGC, UPSC, NAAC, Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers of several states from time to time for various occasions and have been guiding our evolution. The Founder heartily welcomes all to visit the USTM Campus and assures to act on any suggestion coming from them.”