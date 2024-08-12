Monday, August 12, 2024
Speeding SUV mows down pilgrims in Bengal, six killed

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 12:  As many as six pilgrims died at Bagdogra in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, on Monday, after they were hit by a speeding SUV.

 

The victims were going to a Shiva temple to perform the ritual on the last Monday of the month of Shravan.

 

Local people said that the impact of the collision was such that the speeding killer vehicle overturned and fell into the adjacent canal, following which some passengers travelling by the car were injured.

 

Following the incident, there was tension at the Bagdogra Asian Highway-2, as the locals started protesting and blocking the road.

 

As per the information available, the six pilgrims, in the early morning, were going to the popular Jangli Baba temple, to perform their water-pouring rituals on the occasion of the last Monday of the month Shravana, considered an auspicious month by Hindus.

 

In the meantime, as per the local people, the speeding SUV was going towards Sikkim from the Ghoshpukur side. “The driver of the vehicle somehow lost control and hit the six pilgrims one after another, following which all of them died on the spot. Thereafter, the vehicle fell in the adjacent canal,” a local eyewitness said.

 

Initially, the local people started the rescue operations and they were later joined by a huge police contingent that reached the spot. The bodies of the victims were taken to the North Bengal Medical College &amp; Hospital first and were later sent for post-mortem purposes.

 

The police have yet to disclose the identity of the victims. As per the latest information available, tension is still prevailing at the spot of the accident following the protest by local people a. A huge police contingent is present there to keep the situation under control. The cops were trying to persuade the local people to withdraw their agitation. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

