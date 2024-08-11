Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

City continues to face mobility challenges

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is losing its essence by the numerous challenges in mobility. The dependance on private transportation is high as evident from new vehicles hitting the city roads constantly. A lot has been planned to improve mobility in Shillong under the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024 (Draft).
Under the “Vision and Goals of Shillong 2030: Sustainable, Inclusive, Reliable, and Affordable Mobility for All”, the government intends to develop a 20-minute neighbourhood for ensuring accessibility within a short radius for all residents and businesses.
Similarly, there is a plan of 20 km per hour public transit. Under this, the government wants to increase public transit speed to 20 km per hour for providing efficient and inclusive mobility for the commuters.
There is also a concept about 20 Low Emission Zones. These will be created across Shillong to promote a cleaner environment.
Then, the government wants to achieve a 30% mode share in public transport, enhancing accessibility and reducing congestion in Shillong besides allocating 30% of road space to non-motorized transport, prioritising pedestrians and cyclists and making the city inclusive and safe.
The government wants to shift 30% of private vehicle trips to shared mobility options such as carpooling, promoting a collaborative and sustainable approach to urban transportation.
These are imperative as the daily commuters in the city have shifted to private taxis which comprised 7% in 2010 compared to 41% in 2018. Walking has become less popular.
On an average, people spend 70 minutes in traffic snarls daily to cross major traffic junctions. Further, the average speed of vehicles in the city is less than 15 km per hour against a benchmark of 25 km per hour. The speed at some major junctions is less than 5 km per hour.
It is estimated that traffic congestion results in an annual opportunity cost of about Rs 500 crore for workers and businesspersons.
The present mobility issues are also due to the changing landscape of Shillong with its rapid population and economic growth over the last two decades.
The city is now unable to cope with the growing mobility demands due to the challenges such as hilly terrain, narrow road width, and difficulty in land expansion.

Previous article
Royal Scion flags influx threat in NE
Next article
CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking...
MEGHALAYA

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has given the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) 15 days to...
MEGHALAYA

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

Royal Scion flags influx threat in NE

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Underscoring the urgent need for a re-evaluation of India's approach to the situation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img