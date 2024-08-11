Royal Scion flags influx threat in NE

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: Underscoring the urgent need for a re-evaluation of India’s approach to the situation in Bangladesh and its potential impact on the Northeast, Royal scion and Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday urged the central government to prioritise the protection of indigenous people in the region instead of offering asylum to those crossing over to Indian territory from Bangladesh.

Speaking in Shillong, Debbarma highlighted the potential impact of the instability in Bangladesh on the Northeastern region. “The biggest problem in North East is infiltration and an unstable Bangladesh will allow that. The open borders that we have are a threat to our future and survival,” the Tripura Royal Scion remarked.

Debbarma emphasised the need for the Government of India to take concrete steps to safeguard the rights and interests of the indigenous population in the Northeast.

“If the Government of India needs to protect the indigenous people of the Northeast, they will have to give us land rights, economic power and constitutionally protect us,” he asserted.

Addressing the broader geopolitical implications, Debbarma noted that India’s strategy towards Bangladesh has historically relied on the influence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family. However, he pointed out that the family’s relevance in Bangladesh’s current political landscape has diminished. “India’s Plan B should focus on protecting its own people rather than granting asylum and allowing people from Bangladesh to cross over and flood our population,” he warned.