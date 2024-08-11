Cong carefully calm on likely exit of MLAs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The State Congress leadership is maintaining a stoic silence on the reported move of its three MLAs to switch over to the National People’s Party (NPP).

Three Congress MLAs — Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, and Celestine Lyngdoh — have reportedly decided to join the NPP.

Despite several attempts to reach the Congress leadership, their phone remained either unanswered or busy on Saturday. All eyes are now on the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief, Vincent H Pala, and his take on the matter.

When last contacted, Pala was in the United States.

Attempts were also made to contact the MLAs. While Nongstoin representative Gabriel Wahlang and his Mawhati counterpart Charles Marngar were unreachable, Umsning’s Celestine Lyngdoh on Friday said he was caught up with other issues.