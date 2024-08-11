Sunday, August 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SAFF marks fourth foundation day, promotes harmony

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF) celebrated its fourth foundation day at an event organised by the Central Puja Committee at the Ramakrishna Mission premises in Laitumkhrah on Saturday.
Thematised ‘Respectfully Co-exist’, the programme was attended by Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, as the chief guest.
The event showcased cultural performances, including songs and dances, from various groups such as the Central Puja Committee, Shillong Sikh Youth, Shillong Muslim Union, Unitarian Church, and Seiñ Rajj Shillong.
The speeches and presentations emphasised the importance of respectful co-existence and maintaining peace to promote harmony in society.
Others who were part of the programme include SAFF president Bishop P. Lyngdoh, SAFF vice president Naba Bhattacharjee, and former SAFF secretary EH Kharkongor, among others.

Previous article
Farmers urged to adopt millet cultivation for sustainable agri
Next article
Cong carefully calm on likely exit of MLAs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking...
MEGHALAYA

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has given the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) 15 days to...
MEGHALAYA

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of Chief Executive Members (CEMs) from all 10 Autonomous District...
MEGHALAYA

City continues to face mobility challenges

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: Shillong’s urban experience is losing its essence by the numerous challenges in mobility....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

Popular news

A woman holds up a placard as she participates in a protest of Bangladesh Hindu community members blocking the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on...

INTERNATIONAL 0
A woman holds up a placard as she participates...

HPC given 15 days to decide on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Meghalaya government has...

CEMs of 10 ADCs push for amendment of 6th Schedule

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 10: A joint forum of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img