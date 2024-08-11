SAFF marks fourth foundation day, promotes harmony

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 10: The Shillong All Faiths Forum (SAFF) celebrated its fourth foundation day at an event organised by the Central Puja Committee at the Ramakrishna Mission premises in Laitumkhrah on Saturday.

Thematised ‘Respectfully Co-exist’, the programme was attended by Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang, as the chief guest.

The event showcased cultural performances, including songs and dances, from various groups such as the Central Puja Committee, Shillong Sikh Youth, Shillong Muslim Union, Unitarian Church, and Seiñ Rajj Shillong.

The speeches and presentations emphasised the importance of respectful co-existence and maintaining peace to promote harmony in society.

Others who were part of the programme include SAFF president Bishop P. Lyngdoh, SAFF vice president Naba Bhattacharjee, and former SAFF secretary EH Kharkongor, among others.