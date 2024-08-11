Sunday, August 11, 2024
SPORTS

Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China on top, USA second, India on 71st

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 11:  China moved past USA to sit on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally, enter the concluding day of the Games on Sunday with 39 golds, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals.

The USA, on the other hand, with 122 medals, including 38 gold, 42 silver, and as many bronze medals, are placed second.

Australia are on third with a total of 50 medals, including 18 gold, 18 silver and 14 bronze. Japan, however, jumped to fourth with 18 gold, 12 silver, 13 bronze for a total of 43 medals.

Host France slipped to fifth place with 62 medals, including 16 gold, 24 silver and 22 bronze. Britain moved out of top-5, having 14 gold, 22 silver and 27 bronze for a total of 63 medals.

India, with a silver and five bronze medals, slipped to 61st position.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 39 27 24 90

2) United States 38 42 42 122

3) Australia 18 18 14 50

4) Japan 18 12 13 43

5) France 16 24 22 62

71) India 0 1 5 6

(IANS)

