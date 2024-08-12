Monday, August 12, 2024
CM Kejriwal moves SC challenging his arrest by CBI in liquor policy case

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

 

The special leave petition filed before the apex court challenges the August 5 decision of the Delhi High Court dismissing CM Kejriwal’s plea against CBI arrest and subsequent remand.

 

On Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before CJI D.Y. Chandrachud for urgent listing.

 

At this, CJI Chandrachud asked the senior counsel to send an email to the registry. “Send an email, I will examine it,” the CJI said.

 

In its impugned decision, a bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi HC said that it cannot be said that the arrest was without any justifiable reasons or was illegal.

 

The Delhi High Court is yet to pronounce its decision on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the CBI case and recently, reserved its verdict on July 29. Earlier that day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused.

 

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

 

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

 

Meanwhile, a court here extended the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, till August 20 in the excise policy case. (IANS)

