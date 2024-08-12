Monday, August 12, 2024
NATIONAL

Ex-ISI chief taken into custody in Pak ahead of court martial proceedings

By: Agencies

Rawalpindi, Aug 12:  In an unprecedented move by Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, court martial proceedings have been initiated against the former Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Lt. General (retd) Faiz Hameed, for his alleged involvement in the Top City Housing Society case, coupled with violations of the Pakistan Army Act post his retirement.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an inquiry has been initiated by the Pakistan Army, which has taken Faiz Hameed into custody. The ISPR maintains that the move is in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this case. “Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry has been undertaken by the Pakistan Army to ascertain the correctness of the complaint in the Top City Case against Lt. General (retd) Faiz Hameed,” read the ISPR release.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Faiz Hameed under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” it added. The ISPR also confirmed that while Faiz Hameed is going to be probed for ‘misusing’ his powers as DG ISI to assert influence in the Top City Housing Society case, multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act have also been found against the former ISI chief.

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Faiz Hameed has been taken into custody,” read the ISPR release.

Faiz Hameed, who is known for being close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been under the spotlight since April 2024 when the Pakistan Army constituted a high-level inquiry committee to look into the allegations against him, which claimed that Hameed misused his authority as ISI DG in the Top City case.

This is the first formal inquiry ordered and announced against Hameed by the Pakistan Army. The Top City case became viral after its owner Moeez Ahmed Khan filed a petition in the Supreme Court accusing Hameed of misusing his authority. The petition, filed on November 8, 2023, maintained that officials from the ISI raided the house of the Top City owner, seizing gold, diamond, and cash. The petitioner claimed that his house was raided on the behest of then ISI DG Faiz Hameed.

Later, the Supreme Court ordered the Attorney General to look into the matter and discuss it with the relevant authorities. Hameed is known for being among the most influential spy chiefs. His name has surfaced in many controversies, including the Faizabad dharna, the backdoor efforts to push the government for former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension, etc. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also named Hameed and General Bajwa as the masterminds behind his removal through the Supreme Court.

The latest case of Top City against Hameed and initiation of court martial proceedings against him by the Pakistan Army holds massive importance as it not only pertains to the mentioned case, but also includes other violations recorded against him. In the Top City case, the petitioner claims that at least 400 tolas of gold, Rs 4 crore cash, along with other valuables were seized during the raid on his house.

Many believe that Hameed’s desire to become the Army chief, coupled with his instatement as ISI DG by then Prime Minister Imran Khan, who removed then ISI DG and present Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, has now become the reason for such strict and strong action against him.

IANS

