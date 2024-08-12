USTM Chancellor refutes Assam CM’s allegation of triggering flash flood by varsity

Nongpoh, August 12: Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has strongly refuted accusations made by the Chief Minister of Assam, which linked the institution to recent artificial floods in Guwahati. Hoque emphasized USTM’s commitment to environmental sustainability and denied any role in the city’s waterlogging issues.

In a detailed response, Hoque stated, “We are located nearly 6 kilometers away from Guwahati city, with over 100 acres of land. Since 2011, we’ve been working on developing USTM, and from 2009 for the engineering college. It’s surprising and disheartening to hear that we are being blamed for the recent floods.”

He elaborated on the university’s green initiatives, including extensive green coverage, rainwater harvesting systems, and the use of advanced drainage and wastewater treatment technologies. “Anybody who enters this campus appreciates our green coverage. We are a designated green campus, which involves more than just planting trees – it includes sophisticated drainage and water recycling systems,” Hoque explained.

Addressing the broader issue, Hoque suggested that the blame should not solely be placed on USTM. “The land from our area to Guwahati spans thousands of hectares, and the flood problem is a cumulative effect of multiple factors. Blaming USTM without proper investigation is unfair, especially given our efforts to maintain a sustainable and environmentally friendly campus.”

Hoque also pointed out the university’s efforts in managing rainwater and ensuring that wastewater is properly treated before being released. “We have five natural ponds for water harvesting and a dedicated water flow system. Even in our construction areas, we have scientific drainage systems in place. Despite these efforts, the road near our campus lacks proper drainage, which contributes to waterlogging.”

Teachers and students at USTM echoed the Chancellor’s sentiments, describing the allegations as unfounded and unfair. They expressed pride in their institution’s commitment to environmental conservation and education. “This educational institution is well-known for its environmental consciousness and has been recognized as a Green Campus,” they stated.

One student from Assam pointed out that the flooding in Guwahati is primarily due to inadequate drainage systems and the government’s inability to address the issue. “However, to deflect blame, they have pointed fingers at USTM,” the student added.

As observed, random earth-cutting activities in areas adjacent to the university are not new and have been reported in the media for quite some time. However, there has been little action from district authorities to address these issues.

Hoque concluded by emphasizing USTM’s openness to dialogue and its commitment to addressing any legitimate concerns. “We are open to dialogue and ready to take further remedial measures if necessary. Our vision is to make USTM a world-class institution, and we will continue to work towards that goal while ensuring we do not cause any disturbance to our surroundings.”