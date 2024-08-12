Monday, August 12, 2024
Assam PCC to finalise poll strategy in Charaideo meeting

Guwahati, August 12: The general body meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will be held early next month in Upper Assam’s Charaideo district to finalise the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls and chart out its roadmap for the Assembly elections in 2026.

The political affairs committee meeting of APCC was held under the leadership of AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh at Rajiv Bhawan here on Sunday where discussions regarding the by-elections to five Assembly sets, panchayat elections, autonomous council elections were held.

Speaking to the media, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the political affairs committee meeting also discussed how to revive the party according to the changing situation.

“Now, the party is planning to hold the general body meeting in Charaideo district by the first week of September, where the roadmap for the forthcoming Assembly elections would be finalised,” Borah said.

