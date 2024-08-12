Mehtab set to contest Gambegre bypoll: Conrad makes it official

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Making it official, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday confirmed that the party will field his wife, Mehtab Chandee for the upcoming Gambegre bypoll.

Addressing a public meeting at Gambegre, Sangma said the decision to field his wife was taken based on public demand.

He said she (Mehtab) has never been in active politics and kept herself away from politics even after their marriage.

“But now it is the people who want her to contest the bypoll,” Sangma said while assuring all-round development for Gambegre if they vote for his wife in the bye-election.

He also assured that the people of Gambegre will have direct access to him if they give the mandate to his wife to represent the constituency.

“Having direct access to the CM’s office is very crucial since the constituency needs a lot of developmental work,” Sangma said.

It may be mentioned that Mehtab currently holds the post of the NPP national treasurer.

Presently, NPP has 28 MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.