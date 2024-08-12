Monday, August 12, 2024
Plea in SC challenges cancellation of UGC-NET, seeks stay on re-examination

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 12:  A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test) on the basis of alleged paper leaks.

 

The petition filed by a group of UGC NET aspirants seeks immediate intervention from the apex court to halt the decision to conduct the examination afresh.

 

The matter is slated to be heard by a bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on August 12.

 

The plea filed through advocate Rohit Kumar stated that the decision to cancel the entire exam is not only arbitrary but also unjust, given the recent findings revealed in the course of the CBI investigation.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that the “evidence suggesting the paper leak is doctored, thus nullifying the grounds on which the cancellation was based.”

 

“The unwarranted cancellation of the exam has caused significant distress, anxiety, and unnecessary expenditure of resources for the aspirants who have rigorously prepared for this crucial examination. The decision has disrupted the academic and professional plans of countless students, undermining their trust in the examination system,” the petitioners argued in their petition.

 

They said that the cancellation of the UGC-NET, premised on falsified evidence, is a gross miscarriage of justice and violates the fundamental principles of fairness and equity enshrined in the Constitution of India.

 

The petition prays for an immediate directive to stay the proposed re-examination scheduled for August-September 2024 until the completion of the ongoing CBI inquiry and seeks a fast-tracked probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

 

On June 19, the Union Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET 2024 held a day prior in different cities of the country after inputs suggested that the process of “the conduct of examination may have been compromised”.

 

“To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity in the examination process, the Ministry of Education has decided that the UGC-NET 2024 be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation,” read the statement released by the ministry. (IANS)

Previous article
Speeding SUV mows down pilgrims in Bengal, six killed
Next article
PM Modi interacts with farmers, says committed to working at triple the speed in 3rd term
