SSA teachers seek release of July salary

Tura, Aug 12: The All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association from Tura has sought the release of their salaries for the month of July 2024 and sought the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s intervention on the matter.

A memorandum in this regard was on the same day submitted to the West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner to be forwarded to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“Our one-month salary order has already been sanctioned from the SPD office SEMAM Shillong to all the Districts of Meghalaya a half month back. However, despite the official order from the office, our salary is not being transferred till date to our personal bank account due to the ongoing indefinite agitation of non-teaching staffs of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in Shillong Meghalaya,” the teachers said, in a release.

Pointing out that the whole community of SSA Teachers of the state, who discharge their duties daily in the schools are facing difficulties due to the situation, the teachers urged the Chief minister to look into the matter abd ensure the release of salaries at the earliest.