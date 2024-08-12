USTM only Private University in NE placed in NIRF-2024 Ranking

Guwahati August 12: Once again, for the 3rd consecutive term, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been ranked among the best 200 universities of India in the 9th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 which has been declared today by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The rankings released annually assess and rank higher education institutions in India based on various criteria. USTM is the only private university in the northeastern region to achieve this place for the third consecutive year.

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. This year’s rankings, the ninth edition of NIRF, introduced three new categories: ‘open universities,’ ‘skill universities,’ and ‘state-funded government universities.’ The AICTE chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe, also announced plans for the Ministry to launch ‘sustainability rankings’ starting next year.

Among the North East universities in the overall category, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati was ranked 9, Gauhati University ranked 57, National Institute of Technology Silchar ranked 92. While Assam University Silchar, Dibrugarh University, Mizoram University and Tezpur University were ranked among 101-150 Rank-band, Manipur University and North East Hill University are ranked 151-200. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore ranked top in the university category, with USTM being placed among 151 to 200 Rank-band in the university category.