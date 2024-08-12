Monday, August 12, 2024
Expedite process to set up PSK in Sivasagar, MP urges Jaishankar

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, August 12: Member of Parliament for Jorhat and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Monday wrote to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging him to expedite the process to set up a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The MP stated that currently, the nearest PSKs are located at a considerable distance in Jorhat and Dibrugarh, causing significant hardships to people, particularly those residing in the remote areas.

“Sivasagar, a historically significant district with a rich cultural heritage, is witnessing rapid development and growth. The increasing number of students, professionals and businesspeople necessitates easy access to passport services,” Gogoi stated.

The MP emphasised that the establishment of a PSK in Sivasagar would not only provide immense relief to the residents but also contribute to the overall development of the region. “It would create employment opportunities and boost the local economy,” he stated.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to prioritise the request and take the necessary steps to address the issue at the earliest

“I, therefore, humbly request your kind intervention in directing the Department of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Post, to expedite the process of setting up a Passport Seva Kendra in Sivasagar, Assam. I believe that this initiative will be greatly appreciated by the people of Assam, and it will go a long way in improving the overall administrative efficiency of the region,” he stated in the letter to the Union external affairs minister.

