Monday, August 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NHAI asked to improve dilapidated NH 6 stretch in EJH

By: From Our Correspondent

Jowai, August 12 : A joint inspection of NH6 was carried out today in the presence of the MLA Santa Mary Shylla, Deputy Commissioner of Easy Jaintia Hills (EJH), East Jaintia Hills Police, Project Director, NHAI, ADCs and other concerned officials.

As the road condition has deteriorated further due to incessant rains, NHAI is directed to put more JCBs, excavators at landslide-prone locations especially at Lumshnong, Sonapur and Kuliang to clear the debris immediately after the landslide and avoid long traffic jams.

Further, NHAI has also been directed for immediate filling of potholes, implementation of drain works, culverts to avoid further damage to the road due to overflowing water.

Whereas major repair and black topping can be started once the rain stops, NHAI has assured to take up works above immediately in view of hardship faced by commuters.

USTM Chancellor refutes Assam CM’s allegation of triggering flash flood by varsity
