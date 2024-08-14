Govind Mohan named next Home Secretary, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed 1989-Sikkim cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary.

Mohan, who will turn 59 next month, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Bhalla, who was appointed Union Home Secretary in August 2019, has held the position for nearly five years.

The order released by the Centre said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has on Wednesday approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:89), Secretary, Ministry of Culture, as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM: 84) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024.”

In addition to the seniority of the position, just one level below the Cabinet Secretary and responsible for advising the Union Home Minister on administrative and policy matters, Mohan’s appointment gains added importance given the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, among other expected developments in future. Mohan is currently holding the post of Culture Secretary.

An electrical engineer from BHU-IIT Varanasi, Mohan has been serving as the Union Culture Secretary since October 2021, and has previously had two stints in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mohan has been on Central Deputation since August 2017. He served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from May to September 2018, and as an Additional Secretary from September 2018 to September 2021.

According to sources familiar with the development, Mohan’s appointment has triggered a major reshuffle at the Secretary level within the Government of India. This overhaul is expected to involve around a dozen new Secretary postings across various ministries and could also affect several states, sources said.

IANS