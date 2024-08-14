Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Govind Mohan named next Home Secretary, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 14:  The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday appointed 1989-Sikkim cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Govind Mohan as the next Union Home Secretary.

Mohan, who will turn 59 next month, succeeds Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Bhalla, who was appointed Union Home Secretary in August 2019, has held the position for nearly five years.

The order released by the Centre said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has on Wednesday approved the appointment of Govind Mohan, IAS (SK:89), Secretary, Ministry of Culture, as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect. The officer will take over as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs vice Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM: 84) on completion of his tenure on 22.08.2024.”

In addition to the seniority of the position, just one level below the Cabinet Secretary and responsible for advising the Union Home Minister on administrative and policy matters, Mohan’s appointment gains added importance given the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, among other expected developments in future. Mohan is currently holding the post of Culture Secretary.

An electrical engineer from BHU-IIT Varanasi, Mohan has been serving as the Union Culture Secretary since October 2021, and has previously had two stints in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mohan has been on Central Deputation since August 2017. He served as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from May to September 2018, and as an Additional Secretary from September 2018 to September 2021.

According to sources familiar with the development, Mohan’s appointment has triggered a major reshuffle at the Secretary level within the Government of India. This overhaul is expected to involve around a dozen new Secretary postings across various ministries and could also affect several states, sources said.

IANS

Previous article
Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad
Next article
Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

One arrested with drug at Nongpoh

Nongpoh, August 14: Acting on a tip-off, the Ri Bhoi District police conducted a raid at Downgate here...
MEGHALAYA

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS and Nursing students in NEIGRIHMS  today gathered for a...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the safety and experience of tourists in Meghalaya, Chief Minister...
MEGHALAYA

World’s youngest Prof Suborno Isaac Bari addresses students at USTM

Guwahati, August 14:  Prof. Suborno Isaac Bari, renowned as the world's youngest professor from the New York University,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

One arrested with drug at Nongpoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, August 14: Acting on a tip-off, the Ri...

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS...

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the...
Load more

Popular news

One arrested with drug at Nongpoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, August 14: Acting on a tip-off, the Ri...

Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS...

Meghalaya govt to appoint locals at tourist assistants: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 14: In a move to enhance the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img