Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Candlelight vigil in NEIGRIHMS in protest against barbaric rape-murder of doctor in Kolkata hospital

By: Agencies

Shillong, Aug 14: The faculty members, resident doctors, MBBS and Nursing students in NEIGRIHMS  today gathered for a peaceful candlelight vigil in solidarity with the raging nationwide  protest against the barbaric and gruesome gangrape-murder of a 2nd year post-graduate student of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

The introductory speech was made by Dr Tanie Natung, HOD, Ophthalmology and president of the faculty association where he highlighted the importance of a central healthcare protection bill, according to a Press release.

Dr Suvamoy Chakraborty, HOD, ENT department vehemently abhorred the  horrific incident and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits. Dr Pritisha and Dr Samapti talked on behalf of Postgraduate students and interns respectively.

The closing remarks were made by Dr C Daniala, medical superintendent where he thanked everyone for turning up despite a busy schedule and standing against the gruesome incident. Dr Himraj and Dr Lokesh represented the post graduate students and Arihant represented the student’s council.

All of them request the common people and society at large to take interest in the hardships faced by the doctors and create an optimal environment for them to provide adequate services.

 

