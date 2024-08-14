Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata doc rape & murder: CBI team takes custody of accused Sanjay Ray

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Aug 14: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which arrived from New Delhi to Kolkata on Wednesday to probe the heinous rape and murder of a doctor, has taken into custody accused Sanjay Ray.

The civic volunteer from Kolkata Police is the sole arrested accused in the rape and murder of the 31-year-old female trainee doctor while on duty at the government-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital last week. After taking custody of Ray, one team of CBI officials took him straight to the agency’s Central Government Office (CGO) complex unit at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata and started interrogating him.

Sources said that the CBI officers have been divided into different teams. While one lot, comprising of interrogation experts will grill Ray and others who will be summoned for questioning in due course, others in the CBI team will conduct field investigations at RG Kar. Sources added that the forensic experts will accompany the CBI team conducting field investigations at the hospital and collect specimens from the scene of the crime which is the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the building.

They will also interact with the staff members, medical students and junior doctors of RG Kar and try to get an idea of the sequence of events on the night of the ghastly crime. The investigating officials will also examine the mobile phones of both the victim and the accused and the call-lists there.

Sources said that the first priority of the investigating team is to ascertain whether the crime was the handiwork of just Ray, as claimed by the city police, or were there other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the National President of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr RV Asokan, arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning and had a meeting with the office-bearers of the West Bengal unit of the association.

Later in the day, he is slated to visit the residence of the victim at Panihati in North 24 Parganas District and interact with her family members. Dr Asokan is expected to have a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later in the day.

IANS

Previous article
UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year 2024-25, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a...
Travel

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every traveller should visit at least once. It is a...
News Alert

Excise case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal’s bail plea today

Shillong, August 14:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nick Jonas spill the beans on daughter Malti’s career: We’ll be there to guide her

Shillong, August 14: American popstar Nick Jonas has talked about his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, following in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year...

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

Travel 0
The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every...

Excise case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal’s bail plea today

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 14:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

UGC brings new procedure for admission in Open and Distance Learning Programmes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14:  Starting from the academic year...

Visiting the UK? Here is a Complete Travel Guide To the UK for Travellers From India

Travel 0
The United Kingdom is a beautiful country that every...

Excise case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal’s bail plea today

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 14:  The Supreme Court will on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img