Wednesday, August 14, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

MOU signed for third edition of talent identification drive

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 13: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the third edition of the Talent Identification Drive (TID) and the second edition of the Elite Pathway Program (EPP2) was officially signed on Monday.
Finely L. Pariat, General Secretary of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), and Ian Campbell, an Olympian and Director of Sportality, signed the agreement in the presence of Dipshon Ryntathiang, P. Laloo, and John F. Kharshiing, Working President of MSOA.
The programs, which were initially launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on March 14, 2024, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, aim to identify and develop athletic talent in Meghalaya. The Talent Identification Drive will focus on scouting 10,000 athletes aged six years and above across the districts of Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the Elite Pathway Program will nurture 200 selected athletes, guiding them towards excellence in their respective sports.
This MOU marks a significant step forward in the implementation of these initiatives, ensuring that young athletes in the region receive the support and opportunities they need to succeed at both national and international levels.

Previous article
Manipur takes top honours in Wushu East Zone Championship
Next article
Tribhuvan Army get better of Rangdajied United 2-0
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Himanta calls for NGT action against Meghalaya’s ‘unscientific hill cutting’

GUWAHATI/NONGPOH, Aug 13: Meghalaya has garnered scathing criticism from neighbouring Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who, on...
SPORTS

Real Madrid take on Atalanta

New Delhi, Aug 13: Real Madrid, a club that has carved its image as serial winners, will take...
SPORTS

Tribhuvan Army get better of Rangdajied United 2-0

Durand Cup By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 13: Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC secured a 2-0 win against local side Rangdajied...
SPORTS

Manipur takes top honours in Wushu East Zone Championship

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 13: The Khelo India Women’s League Wushu East Zone Championship, which commenced on August...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Himanta calls for NGT action against Meghalaya’s ‘unscientific hill cutting’

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI/NONGPOH, Aug 13: Meghalaya has garnered scathing criticism from...

Real Madrid take on Atalanta

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Real Madrid, a club that...

Tribhuvan Army get better of Rangdajied United 2-0

SPORTS 0
Durand Cup By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 13: Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army...
Load more

Popular news

Himanta calls for NGT action against Meghalaya’s ‘unscientific hill cutting’

MEGHALAYA 0
GUWAHATI/NONGPOH, Aug 13: Meghalaya has garnered scathing criticism from...

Real Madrid take on Atalanta

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: Real Madrid, a club that...

Tribhuvan Army get better of Rangdajied United 2-0

SPORTS 0
Durand Cup By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 13: Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img