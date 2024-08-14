MOU signed for third edition of talent identification drive

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 13: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the third edition of the Talent Identification Drive (TID) and the second edition of the Elite Pathway Program (EPP2) was officially signed on Monday.

Finely L. Pariat, General Secretary of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA), and Ian Campbell, an Olympian and Director of Sportality, signed the agreement in the presence of Dipshon Ryntathiang, P. Laloo, and John F. Kharshiing, Working President of MSOA.

The programs, which were initially launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on March 14, 2024, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, aim to identify and develop athletic talent in Meghalaya. The Talent Identification Drive will focus on scouting 10,000 athletes aged six years and above across the districts of Meghalaya. Meanwhile, the Elite Pathway Program will nurture 200 selected athletes, guiding them towards excellence in their respective sports.

This MOU marks a significant step forward in the implementation of these initiatives, ensuring that young athletes in the region receive the support and opportunities they need to succeed at both national and international levels.