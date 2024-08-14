Meghalaya Nuggets

Farmer feted for converting 100 acre coal mine into lush forest

SHILLONG, Aug 13: Chairman of Thwai Syiem Society in Sutnga, Self Denial Lyngdoh, has been awarded for his remarkable transformation of a former coal mine into a thriving forest at the Sustainable Agriculture Summit & Awards 2024 in New Delhi. The award ceremony was organised by Agriculturepost.com and Indiagri. After the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a blanket ban on coal mining in 2014, Lyngdoh took the initiative to convert his 100-acre coal mine area into a green forest. He planted mandarin oranges and other trees, creating a lush landscape that now stands as a model of environmental restoration. Lyngdoh’s commitment to organic farming was also highlighted, as he produced oranges using environmentally friendly methods. The award was presented by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kr Jha, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, and the Brazilian Ambassador to India, HK Kenneth Felix Haczynski. Reflecting on his achievement, Lyngdoh expressed his satisfaction in seeing the once barren, coal-ridden land transformed into a vibrant forest. “I am happy to see that this land, which was once barren, is now a forest with several trees and oranges,” he said, reiterating his decision to cease coal mining activities on his land entirely.

BSF foils sugar-smuggling attempt in SGH; 3 nabbed

TURA, Aug 13: In another crackdown on illegal sugar smugglers, the BSF in South Garo Hills on Monday seized a vehicle loaded with sugar near the international order and apprehended three Indian nationals in the process. Acting on specific information, troops of the 181 Bn BSF, manning a mobile check post, intercepted a vehicle near the international border. A search was subsequently conducted which led to the recovery of 1000 kgs of sugar concealed under a layer of sand. “The driver and co-drivers failed to produce any valid documents pertaining to the consignment of sugar. The apprehended persons and the seized consignment have been handed over to the customs office in Dalu for further legal formalities,” the BSF said in a statement.

Chief Justice delivers lecture on professional ethics at city college

SHILLONG, Aug 13: As part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Shillong Law College hosted a one-day lecture on ‘Professional Ethics’, delivered by Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice S Vaidyanathan. The event took place on the college premises and was attended by the college’s governing body, besides a total of 150 students, and faculty members. In his opening remarks, Justice Vaidyanathan underscored the essential role of ethics in the legal profession. The lecture delved into several critical aspects, including the importance of professional ethics, the need for integrity and accountability in legal practice, and ethical decision-making in challenging situations. The session concluded with an engaging question-and-answer segment, allowing attendees to interact directly with the chief justice. The event highlighted the significance of ethical behavior in the legal profession, reinforcing its crucial role in ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

Expert recalls Kiang Nangbah’s story at city college event

SHILLONG, Aug 13: A pre-Independence Day celebration was held at the auditorium of Shillong College here on Tuesday. A highlight of the programme was an expert talk on ‘Freedom Fighters of Meghalaya: U Kiang Nangbah’ delivered by Prof Shobhan N Lamare, Department of History, NEHU. Lamare brought to life captivating and hitherto-unknown details and events from U Kiang Nangbah’s life right up to the circumstances leading to his capture and subsequent death. Besides debunking myths regarding warfare at that time, due attention was given to the significant role played by women as well as other unknown and unacknowledged freedom fighters of that era. This was followed by an inter-college Quiz competition on ‘Revisiting India’s Freedom Struggle and the Role of Freedom Fighters’, where St. Edmund’s College emerged as the winners, followed by St. Mary’s College of Teacher Education and KL Bajoria College respectively. The programme was organised by the Co-Curricular and Academic Development Committee of Shillong College, and was funded by the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency.

Workshop on space technology

SHILLONG, Aug 13: In anticipation of National Space Day, which celebrates the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, the Water Resources Department in collaboration with the National Project Management Unit (NPMU) under the National Hydrology Project of the Government of India, organised a workshop titled ‘Space Technology for Sustainable Water Resources Management’ here on Tuesday. The event was attended by Water Resources Minister C Ymbon as the chief guest. In his address, Ymbon emphasised India’s significant advancements in space technology, highlighting its application across various developmental sectors. He underscored the importance of space technology in tackling global challenges, particularly in the field of water resource management. The minister further informed the gathering that the Water Resources department, under the National Hydrology Project, has already established a framework to leverage modern technology for the effective management and conservation of the state’s vital water resources.