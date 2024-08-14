Tourism in state back to normal, says minister

SHILLONG, Aug 13: Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Tuesday said the tourism situation in the state is back to normal and the footfall is expected to grow in the coming months with various festivals and world-renowned music stars lined up to perform here.

“It was a setback because of some miscreants but things are back to normal and with major events taking place in Shillong in the days ahead, we expect the footfall to increase gradually,” he said.

“Various shows are lined up. Cherry Blossom Festival is a major attraction… Bryan Adams will be performing in Shillong, Alan Walker will be here… all of these events are sure to increase the inflow of tourists into our state,” he said.