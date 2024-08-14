Rakkam to review NEHU’s dismal performance in NIRF 2024

SHILLONG, Aug 13: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said he would review the dismal performance of the North-Eastern Hill University in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 with the vice chancellor of the university.

Reacting to NEHU’s ranking outside the top-100 universities in the NIRF, the minister lamented that tribal students of the state do not have a competitive mindset and it has to be developed to improve the university’s performance.

He defended the ranking and said there is room for improvement and some departments of NEHU need momentum for growth.

“But I don’t think one can say that the quality of education has come down,” he said, adding that Meghalaya is second to none when it comes to qualified teachers and faculty.

The Education Minister also refused to comment on the recent comment by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) of indulging in “flood jihad”.